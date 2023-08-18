Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek advance to quarterfinals at W&S

0 Comments
MASON, Ohio

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked players in tennis, got past adverse weather conditions and challenging opponents on Thursday to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals.

Alcaraz overcame two rain delays totaling 2 hours, 35 minutes and 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul, who beat him last Friday in the Canadian Open quarterfinals, for a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (0), 6-3 win in a match that lasted 3 hours, 9 minutes.

“You’ve got to stay focused,” said Alcaraz, the defending U.S. Open champion and this year’s Wimbledon titlist from Spain. “It’s not easy to play and stop and play and stop. You can’t do anything but be ready to play.”

Alcaraz recovered after losing three match points during the 12th game of the second set, which lasted 24 points and more than 15 minutes. Blanked in the tiebreaker, he came right back to break Paul’s serve in the first game of the final set.

“The main difference is he won and I lost,” Paul said, distinguishing between Thursday and his victory last week. “It was a great match. Conditions were less than ideal, but he handled it like pro. He kept a great attitude.”

Swiatek adjusted to a stiff wind and came from behind to advance to a matchup with 10th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over China’s Zheng Quiwen, who’d eliminated Venus Williams on Wednesday.

Vondrousova moved on with a 7-5, 6-3 win over American Sloane Stephens.

Swiatek took a locker room break after the first set and regrouped to roll to her three-set win, earning her first trip to the tournament quarterfinals. She committed 10 unforced errors in the final two sets after having 20 in the first set, played in a stiff wind from the west on the Grandstand court adjacent to the stadium court.

“I didn’t cope well with the conditions,” she said. “They were tricky with the wind. It was loud from the stadium. I took the time to focus on what I had to do. I played more safely. I started working with the wind. I was happy that I was able to problem-solve.”

Swiatek also took the opportunity to take issue with followers making negative social media comments about her match.

“Well, today’s match wasn’t perfect,” she said during an opening statement. “We all saw that, but the amount of hate and criticism that me and my team get after even losing a set is just ridiculous. I want to kind of encourage people to be more thoughtful when they comment on the internet.”

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was knocked out by 16th-seeded Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Unseeded Hubert Hurkacz from Poland eliminated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 6-4.

Unseeded Czechs turned in the day’s two biggest upsets. No. 3 American Jessica Pegula was ousted by Marie Bouzkova, 6-4, 6-0, while Karolina Muchova picked off her second seeded player in three rounds, eliminating eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and fifth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur advanced when their opponents retired for health reasons.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog