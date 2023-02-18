Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Argentina Tennis ATP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during an Argentina Open ATP quarterfinals match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
tennis

Top seeds Alcaraz, Norrie advance to semis at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

The top two seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Friday.

Top-seeded and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-2 at the clay court event. The Spaniard struggled in the first set and cruised to victory in the second on the strength of several winners.

“My second match of the year, I am happy and looking forward for the next ones,” Alcaraz said.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain reached the semifinal by beating local favorite Tomás Martin Etcheverry 5-7, 6-0, 6-3. He'll take on Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas, who eliminated third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.

