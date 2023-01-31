Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer FA Cup
Wrexham co-owner, actor Ryan Reynolds arrives prior to the English FA Cup 4th round Soccer match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at The Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham, England, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
soccer

Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham

LONDON

The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday.

Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against either third-tier Derby or West Ham, who met late Monday.

Tottenham might have the most interesting match after being drawn against either second-tier Sheffield United or fifth-tier Wrexham, which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining after holding Sheffield United to 3-3 on Sunday, setting up a replay next week.

Brighton, which eliminated defending champion Liverpool on Sunday, will travel to second-tier Stoke.

Eleven Premier League teams have already been ousted.

Fifth-round draw (matches take place week beginning Feb. 27):

Southampton vs. Luton or Grimsby

Leicester vs. Blackburn or Birmingham

Stoke vs. Brighton

Wrexham or Sheffield United vs. Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland vs. Leeds

Bristol City vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Derby or West Ham

Ipswich or Burnley vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

