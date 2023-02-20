Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action against West Ham's Thilo Kehrer during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
soccer

Tottenham's Son subjected to online racist abuse

LONDON

Son Heung-min was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” online racist abuse, Tottenham said Sunday.

The Premier League club called for social media companies to take action after Son was targeted during the 2-0 win against West Ham.

The forward scored four minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

After the match, Spurs posted on Twitter: “We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the club.

“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”

Anti-racism group Kick It Out earlier this month demanded “meaningful reforms” after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

The abuse occurred after Toney’s controversial equalizer against Arsenal, which should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against team-mate Christian Norgaard.

Toney also revealed in October last year that he had been targeted on Instagram after scoring both goals in a 2-0 league victory over Brighton.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

