Tottenham bans three fans for Nazi salutes in Germany at Champions League game

Tottenham banned three supporters on Monday for making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game in Germany in January.

The club’s move came as UEFA fined Tottenham 30,000 euros ($35,000) on a charge of “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” for the gestures during a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

“We can confirm that all three individuals found to be making Nazi salutes towards Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been identified and have received indefinite bans,” Tottenham said. “The disgusting behavior of a minority of so-called fans on the night is in no way reflective of the values of our club and its supporters.”

Spurs also was fined 2,250 euros ($2,600) for fans throwing objects.

UEFA deferred a one-game ban on the Europa League titleholder selling tickets to fans for an away game in European competitions for a probationary period of one year.

Tottenham next plays at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on March 10.

