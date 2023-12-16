Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City ground in Nottingham, England, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Tottenham beats Nottingham Forest for back-to-back wins

0 Comments
NOTTINGHAM, England

Dejan Kulusevski set up a goal and scored another as Tottenham gained ground on the top four by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday.

The Sweden midfielder collected goalkeeper Matt Turner’s sloppy clearance and fired through the U.S. international’s hands from a tight angle in the 65th minute.

Earlier, Kulusevski sent a cross for Richarlison to head into the net in first-half stoppage time.

Spurs played with 10 men after the 70th when Yves Bissouma was red-carded for a studs-up foul on Ryan Yates.

They have won two in a row after snapping a five-game winless slide on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Newcastle, and were level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City. City led on goal difference ahead of its game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Forest manager Steve Cooper will surely face more pressure after picking up just one point in the last six games. Forest has one win in its past 13 matches. It is in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone.

The home team briefly thought it equalized through Anthony Elanga from close range just before the hour mark, but he was ruled offside through VAR.

Minutes later, it was 2-0. After Kulusevski’s goal, Turner pounded the turf with both hands, lowered his head and covered his face.

Turner made an early stop on Son Heung-min's shot but couldn't get to Kulusevski’s left-footed in-swinging cross from the right side in first-half stoppage time. Richarlison rose high over a defender and headed it home from close range.

Spurs winger Brennan Johnson, a Forest academy graduate, was subbed off in the 32nd after taking a blow to the head. The Wales international joined Tottenham this summer on a $60 million transfer, which is a club-record sale for Forest.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog