Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Southampton's Che Adams, left, celebrates after scores the third goal against Tottenham during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
soccer

Tottenham concedes 2 late goals in 3-2 loss to Southampton

0 Comments
LONDON

Tottenham conceded two goals in a chaotic three-minute period late in the game to lose 3-2 to Southampton on Wednesday in a blow to its top-four ambitions in the Premier League.

Southampton appeared to be driven by a sense of injustice after Son Heung-min's goal in the 70th minute that put Tottenham ahead. In the build-up, Emerson Royal looked to have fouled Armando Broja in the air and it led to some heated exchanges among players and coaches.

The visitors poured forward and after Mohamed Elyounoussi equalized in the 79th, Che Adams headed in an almost identical goal for the winner in the 82nd.

Broja had earlier canceled out Tottenham's opening goal that was scored by a Southampton player, as Jan Bednarek slid in deflect a cross into his own net under pressure from Son.

Substitute Steven Bergwijn had an equalizing goal disallowed in the final minutes as Tottenham stayed seventh, four points off the Champions League places. West Ham occupies fourth place but has played three more games than Tottenham.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel