Tottenham draws at Rennes in new Europa Conference League

Rennes' Hamari Traore, left, challenges the ball to Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele during the Europa Conference League Group G soccer match Rennes against Tottenham at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France, Thursday, Sept.16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

soccer

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

Tottenham put the new Europa Conference League in the spotlight Thursday as Spurs drew 2-2 with Rennes in their opening game of the group stage.

The new third-tier European tournament will also feature a Roma team coached by Jose Mourinho, who could complete a career treble after previously winning the Champions League and Europa League.

In UEFA's second-level Europa League, West Ham beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in its first European game for five years.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Tottenham was second-best for much of the game against Rennes after taking an early lead when Lucas Moura's deflected shot was credited as an own goal by Loic Bade. Rennes hit back with a goal from Flavien Tait and took the lead when Gaetan Laborde scored in the 72nd minute, but Tottenham leveled soon after through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,

Germany's Union Berlin lost 3-1 to Slavia Prague on its European debut after playing the whole second half with 10 men. Gibraltar had its first team in a European group stage as Lincoln Red Imps lost 2-0 at home to Greece's PAOK.

Roma plays Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia later Thursday. Tottenham and Roma are among the favorites to win the new Europa Conference League, which was set up to give clubs from smaller countries more chances to compete.

EUROPA LEAGUE

West Ham earned a comfortable 2-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb after Michail Antonio intercepted a backpass for the opening goal and Declan Rice scored in his 150th game for the club. It was Rice's European debut for West Ham, which last played in the 2016-17 Europa League.

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 with a bizarre goal when Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari's attempted clearance shot straight up into the air and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha fumbled it into his own net as he tried to catch. Real Betis recovered from 2-0 down to beat Celtic 4-3.

