Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates his goal against Norwich City during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
soccer

Tottenham ends 4-match EPL winless run by beating Norwich

0 Comments
LONDON

Son Heung-min ended Tottenham's four-match winless run in the Premier League by sealing a 2-1 victory over Norwich on Wednesday.

The South Korean headed in Dele Alli's deflected cross in the 79th minute to end his seven-game scoring drought.

Tottenham had taken the lead in the 38th minute, with Alli netting the team's first goal since Dec 26 in the league.

But last-place Norwich leveled in the 70th through Teemu Pukki's penalty after Ryan Sessegnon clipped Max Aarons and VAR took more than two minutes to confirm the foul.

Hugo Lloris got a hand to the spot kick but could not keep it out as the goalkeeper surprisingly returned to action for the first time since dislocating his elbow on Oct 5.

Tottenham, which hadn't scored in the league since Harry Kane was injured in a Dec 28 draw at Norwich, moved to six points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog