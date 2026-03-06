Tottenham loses again and faces fight for Premier League survival

Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (John Walton/PA via AP)

soccer

Tottenham's Premier League survival hopes took another blow on Thursday with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Spurs — one of the richest teams in Europe and a founding member of the Premier League — is just one point above the relegation zone and without a domestic win in 2026.

The latest defeat was the fifth in a row and the third under new coach Igor Tudor, who was tasked with the responsibility of turning the season around.

He watched as Spurs capitulated in front of a home crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — conceding three goals in the first half, having taken the lead and then gone down to 10 men when Micky van de Ven was sent off.

Palace took full advantage by scoring three times in seven minutes before the break.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice — one from the penalty spot — with Jorgen Strand Larsen getting the other for the visitors.

That was after Dominic Solanke had given Spurs lead in the 34th minute. Van de Ven was red-carded four minutes later for bringing down Sarr in the box.

