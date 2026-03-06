 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Premier League Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (John Walton/PA via AP)
soccer

Tottenham loses again and faces fight for Premier League survival

0 Comments
LONDON

Tottenham's Premier League survival hopes took another blow on Thursday with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Spurs — one of the richest teams in Europe and a founding member of the Premier League — is just one point above the relegation zone and without a domestic win in 2026.

The latest defeat was the fifth in a row and the third under new coach Igor Tudor, who was tasked with the responsibility of turning the season around.

He watched as Spurs capitulated in front of a home crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — conceding three goals in the first half, having taken the lead and then gone down to 10 men when Micky van de Ven was sent off.

Palace took full advantage by scoring three times in seven minutes before the break.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice — one from the penalty spot — with Jorgen Strand Larsen getting the other for the visitors.

That was after Dominic Solanke had given Spurs lead in the 34th minute. Van de Ven was red-carded four minutes later for bringing down Sarr in the box.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel