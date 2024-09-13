 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uruguay Suspensions
FILE - Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur eyes the ball challenged by Canada's Richie Laryea during the Copa America third place soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
soccer

Tottenham midfielder Bentancur charged by FA after offensive comment about South Koreans

0 Comments
LONDON

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was charged with misconduct by the English Football Association on Thursday, three months after making an offensive comment about South Koreans in relation to a remark about Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.

Appearing on a Uruguayan television show in June, Bentancur was asked for a Tottenham player’s jersey and replied, “Sonny’s?” He added it could be Son’s cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.”

Bentancur apologised to Son on Instagram, saying it was a “very bad joke” and he would “never disrespect you or hurt you.”

The FA said it is alleged Bentancur has “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.” The FA said it constituted an aggravated breach because it included “reference to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

Bentancur has until Sept. 19 to respond, but remains available to play.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog