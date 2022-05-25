Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Tottenham owners to give club cash boost of $188 million

0 Comments
LONDON

The owners of Premier League club Tottenham plan to give the club a cash injection of up to 150 million pounds ($188 million), amid calls from manager Antonio Conte to reinforce the squad following qualification for the Champions League.

Majority shareholder ENIC pledged the cash via the issue of convertible shares to provide “greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch," the north London club said Tuesday.

The additional funds, in combination with revenue from a first full season at their new stadium at full capacity, comes on the back of Conte's side finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Tottenham reached the 2019 Champions League final but failed to qualify for the competition the last two seasons.

“The delivery of a world-class home was always a key building block in driving diversified revenues to enable us to invest in the teams and support our ambitions to be consistently competing at the highest levels of European football," chairman Daniel Levy said. “Additional capital from ENIC will now enable further investment in the club at an important time.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel