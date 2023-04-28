Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane, in London, England, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
soccer

Tottenham regains pride by recovering to draw 2-2 with Man U

0 Comments
LONDON

Tottenham regained some pride after one of the worst losses in its history by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a wild Premier League game on Thursday.

Son Heung-min completed Tottenham’s fightback in the 79th minute by tucking home a cross from Harry Kane, who was the inspiration behind his team’s second-half rally.

Playing four days after a humiliating 6-1 loss at Newcastle that cost interim manager Cristian Stellini his job, Tottenham was jeered off by its own fans at halftime after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

United couldn’t hold on, with wing back Pedro Porro reducing the deficit in the 56th after Kane had a shot blocked.

Fourth-place United dropped two points behind Newcastle in the race for Champions League qualification but is still in a good position to get back into Europe's top competition.

Tottenham really needed to win to maintain realistic hopes of a top-four finish. The team moved up to fifth place but is six points behind United having played two games more.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog