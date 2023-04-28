Tottenham regains pride by recovering to draw 2-2 with Man U

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane, in London, England, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

soccer

Tottenham regained some pride after one of the worst losses in its history by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a wild Premier League game on Thursday.

Son Heung-min completed Tottenham’s fightback in the 79th minute by tucking home a cross from Harry Kane, who was the inspiration behind his team’s second-half rally.

Playing four days after a humiliating 6-1 loss at Newcastle that cost interim manager Cristian Stellini his job, Tottenham was jeered off by its own fans at halftime after goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

United couldn’t hold on, with wing back Pedro Porro reducing the deficit in the 56th after Kane had a shot blocked.

Fourth-place United dropped two points behind Newcastle in the race for Champions League qualification but is still in a good position to get back into Europe's top competition.

Tottenham really needed to win to maintain realistic hopes of a top-four finish. The team moved up to fifth place but is six points behind United having played two games more.

