Tottenham reports racist abuse of defender Kevin Danso to police

Brighton and Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter scores their second goal of the game in an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in London. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

soccer

Tottenham condemned Sunday what the club described as “vile, dehumanizing racism” aimed at defender Kevin Danso following the 2-2 draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

The Austria center back was at fault for Georginio Rutter’s stoppage-time equalizer for Brighton that left Tottenham in the relegation zone on Saturday.

Tottenham said it has reported racist abuse on social media toward Danso to the police.

“Since yesterday’s fixture against Brighton, which took place during the Premier League’s No Room For Racism weekend, Kevin Danso has been, and continues to be, subject to significant and abhorrent racist abuse on social media,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“We have heard and seen vile, dehumanizing racism. Behavior that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated."

Tottenham said it will “push for the strongest possible action against each and every person we identify.”

“Kevin has our complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person," the club said. “No one at this club will ever stand alone in the face of this.”

The Premier League issued a statement on X in support of Danso, warning that “any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution."

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