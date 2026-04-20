 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Premier League Soccer
Brighton and Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter scores their second goal of the game in an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in London. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)
soccer

Tottenham reports racist abuse of defender Kevin Danso to police

0 Comments
LONDON

Tottenham condemned Sunday what the club described as “vile, dehumanizing racism” aimed at defender Kevin Danso following the 2-2 draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

The Austria center back was at fault for Georginio Rutter’s stoppage-time equalizer for Brighton that left Tottenham in the relegation zone on Saturday.

Tottenham said it has reported racist abuse on social media toward Danso to the police.

“Since yesterday’s fixture against Brighton, which took place during the Premier League’s No Room For Racism weekend, Kevin Danso has been, and continues to be, subject to significant and abhorrent racist abuse on social media,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“We have heard and seen vile, dehumanizing racism. Behavior that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated."

Tottenham said it will “push for the strongest possible action against each and every person we identify.”

“Kevin has our complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person," the club said. “No one at this club will ever stand alone in the face of this.”

The Premier League issued a statement on X in support of Danso, warning that “any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution."

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Rent an Apartment in Tokyo

Weave Base offers unfurnished Tokyo apartments without key money, guarantors or excessive paperwork.

Check how it works here!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel