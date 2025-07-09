 Japan Today
soccer

Tottenham signs Japan defender Takai

LONDON

Tottenham signed Japense international Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old centre-back has signed a five-year deal with the Europa League winners and will cost a reported fee of £5 million ($7 million), according to Sky Sports.

Takai, who has been capped by his country four times, was named Japan's young player of the year in 2024 having broken into Kawasaki's first team two years previously.

He made a total of 81 senior appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals, and helped them reach the 2025 Asian Champions League final.

Takai faces stiff competition for a place in Thomas Frank's side up against Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin.

However, reports have linked Argentine international Romero with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Takai is Spurs' second signing of the transfer window after Mathys Tel's six-month loan from Bayern Munich was made permanent.

