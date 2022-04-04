Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in Premier League

Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn, foreground, celebrates with Son Heung-min, after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur stadium, in London, England, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

soccer

Tottenham powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four — for at least one day — by thrashing Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday.

Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs, who have netted more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.

Newcastle took the lead through Fabian Schar's free kick in the 39th minute but couldn't handle the relentless attacks of Tottenham. They came from all angles, with wing backs Doherty and Royal even popping up to score rare goals.

Tottenham moved into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, which has two games in hand — the first coming at Crystal Palace on Monday. Tottenham and Arsenal are five points behind third-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle has lost three straight games in the league, having previously gone eight games unbeaten, and is still not safe from relegation in 15th place — nine points above the bottom three.

Tottenham responded well to going behind, equalizing within four minutes when Son crossed for Davies to glance in a header and become the first of three home defenders to score.

Doherty headed in a cross from Harry Kane to make it 2-1 in the 48th and, six minutes later, Son controlled a ball into the middle from Dejan Kulusevski and finished into the corner.

Royal scored his first goal for Tottenham by poking in Doherty's cross in the 63rd, and Bergwijn raced through the middle of Newcastle's defense to score the fifth in the 83rd.

West Ham 2, Everton 1

Elsewhere, Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team.

Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in the 58th minute, converting a rebound into an empty net after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had saved from Michail Antonio.

Aaron Cresswell gave West Ham the lead with a curling free kick into the top corner in the 32nd, only for Mason Holgate to equalize in the 53rd with a deflected shot.

While West Ham moved above Manchester United and to within three points of fourth-place Arsenal while Everton stayed just one place and three points above the relegation zone ahead of a huge match at next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday.

Everton, which has now lost its last six away games in all competitions, has 10 games remaining — the same amount as Burnley. The other teams battling relegation all have fewer games to play.

Everton's hopes of salvaging a point from the match at the Olympic Stadium were damaged when Keane was shown a second yellow card in the 65th minute for a lunge at Antonio on the edge of the area. Lampard didn't appear to acknowledge Keane as the player trudged off the field.

Everton was also forced to make a change just before kickoff after on-loan midfielder Donny van de Beek was injured during the warmup.

