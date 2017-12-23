Tour de France director wants quick investigation in Froome's case

cycling

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme wants cycling authorities to act quickly in their investigation of four-time champion Chris Froome.

Froome has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

Prudhomme, speaking France Info TV, says "we want the situation to be cleared up, to get out of the darkness and ambiguity. ... we obviously want an investigation to be conducted, and we don't want it to last for months and months, so we can have an answer from the UCI as soon as possible next season."

If found guilty of doping, the 32-year-old Froome could lose his Vuelta title and be suspended for a long period.

Prudhomme says he does not want Froome ride in the Tour while being investigated. In 2011, Alberto Contador raced the Giro and won the race while under investigation following a positive test for clenbuterol. His title was later stripped and given to Michele Scarponi.

