Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova were beaten finalists at the US Open earlier this month Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Townsend pulls out of China Open following 'crazy' Chinese food post

BEIJING

Doubles world number two Taylor Townsend has pulled out of the China Open in Beijing "due to a change of schedule", the WTA told AFP Thursday, days after controversial comments about Chinese food.

American Townsend came under fire for calling buffet food "crazy" while competing at the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen which ended on Sunday.

"What the hell.. turtle and bullfrog is WILD," she posted on Instagram.

"These people are literally killing frogs, bullfrogs. Aren't those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff?" she added, before later apologizing.

The 29-year-old Townsend had been due to be top seed with Czech partner Katerina Siniakova in the women's doubles in Beijing.

The pair were beaten finalists at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

Townsend "withdrew from the doubles field before the draw was made due to a change of schedule," a WTA communications official told AFP.

