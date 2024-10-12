Toyota returns to Formula 1 in technical partnership with U.S.-based Haas team

Toyota Chairman Aiko Toyoda, center, with Ayao Komatsu, left, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Tomoya Takahashi, president of GAZOO Racing Company, pose for a photo in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday.

auto racing

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH and STEPHEN WADE

Toyota is returning to Formula 1 after 15 years as the Japanese automaker becomes a “technical partner” of American racing team Haas.

There will be Toyota branding on the Haas cars starting from next week's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and the auto giant's racing division will provide “design, technical and manufacturing services” to the North Carolina-based team.

This doesn't mean a return of the Toyota works team which raced in F1 for eight seasons until 2009, however.

Toyota Chairman Aiko Toyoda, speaking Friday, suggested he had second thoughts about pulling out of F1. But not for obvious reasons.

“I think that, somewhere deep in his heart, that ordinary older car-loving guy Akio Toyoda had always regretted having blocked — by pulling out of F1 — Japanese youths' path toward driving the world's fastest cars,” he said.

And then he added: “That said, with the media watching my every step, I dare to add that I still believe my decision as the president of Toyota to withdraw from F1 was not wrong.”

Haas will still race under its own name and Toyota isn't going to be supplying engines like it did for other teams in the 2000s.

Haas already has an agreement to use Ferrari engines through 2028 as part of an existing partnership which dates to Haas' first F1 season in 2016. Haas previously extended its Ferrari deal in July to cover the new F1 regulations coming in 2026.

The announcement of the “multi-year agreement” seemed to suggest Toyota could seek to place a driver with Haas, which doesn't have a spare seat for next year.

The head of Toyota's Gazoo racing division, Tomoya Takahashi, said in a statement Friday that Toyota would aim to “cultivate drivers, engineers, and mechanics” in its partnership with Haas. The team has already signed Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman and the experienced Esteban Ocon, who's currently at Alpine, as its drivers for 2025.

“Some might jump to the conclusion: Toyota is back in F1. But that's not the case,” Takahashi added, calling it a “technical partnership."

“Through this partnership we believe it would be fantastic if we could develop drivers who can secure regular seats in F1 in the future.”

Toyota spent lavishly when it joined F1 in 2002 as it attempted to build a title-winning team, but never won a race despite several near-misses.

Toyota made a sudden announcement at the end of the 2009 season that is was leaving F1 as part of a cost-cutting program even though it had almost finished designing its car for the following season.

Since then, Toyota has focused on other forms of auto racing like NASCAR, the Le Mans 24-hour race — where it has a rivalry with Ferrari — and rallying.

The Toyota-Haas F1 announcement Friday came just over a week after the company was among three big Japanese firms which pulled sponsorship money out of the Olympics.

——

Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.