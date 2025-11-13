Track to open LA Olympics, with women's 100-meter sprinters lining up three times in the same day

FILE - LA28 logos decorate a backdrop as First lady Jill Biden speaks at a reception at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence to commemorate the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics and celebrate the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games, to be held in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By EDDIE PELLS

It will be a busy opening day of action at the Los Angeles Olympics for the fastest women in the world.

As part of a seismic schedule change for the 2028 Games, track and field, and not swimming, will lead off the Olympics. In releasing the detailed schedule Wednesday, organizers revealed that the first day at the LA Coliseum, July 15, will include all three rounds of the women's 100 meters.

Sprinters normally run a maximum of two races in a day at a major event. It's a change the men will not have to deal with, but that a women's field that could include the last two world champions, Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and Olympic champ Julien Alfred are being given nearly three years to prepare for.

“To be the pre-eminent event on the first night of competition in the historic LA Memorial Coliseum, I think when we presented it to the athletes that way, there was excitement,” said Janet Evans, the gold-medal swimmer serving as chief athlete officer for the Los Angeles Games. “A majority of athletes said to me, ‘Just let me know. Let me know early, and I’ll start training to run three 100s in one day.”

Swimming has traditionally kicked off the Summer Games, but because the opening ceremony is taking place at SoFi Stadium, same as the swim meet, organizers decided to make the swap. It was not feasible to set up the pool in the stadium so quickly after the ceremony.

Evans, who won four Olympic gold medals in 1988 and 1992, said the prospect of swimming in what is largely considered LA's best new stadium in front of 38,000 fans is an opportunity her sport embraced. Also, swimmers are often forced to miss the opening because they compete the very next day.

“I could probably name on my two hands the swimmers I know who have actually been to opening ceremonies,” Evans said.

The schedule also makes it virtually impossible for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to try to double in both the 400 meters and the 400 hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the world-record holder and two-time defending champion in the hurdles. She took a year off from that to run in the 400 sprint this year, where at the world championships she became the first runner since 1985 to run the lap in less than 48 seconds (47.78). (Second-place finisher Marileidy Paulino also broke 48.)

McLaughlin-Levrone's coach, Bobby Kersee, had hinted at the possibility she might go for the double. In the past — most notably in 1996 when Michael Johnson won the 200 and 400 — organizers have tailored the Olympic schedule to allow marquee track athletes to try for extra medals.

Not this time, though. The 400 hurdles semifinals and 400-meter final are each scheduled for July 20.

Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Shana Ferguson said LA consulted with World Athletics in designing the schedule.

“I can't speak directly to any particular athlete's schedule or how he or she is approaching the Games but we are arm and arm in the development of a contest schedule,” Ferguson said.

