 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chiefs Titans Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce waves to fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
nfl

Travis Kelce's possible final home game for Chiefs: A bittersweet Christmas showdown

0 Comments
By DAVE SKRETTA
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Travis Kelce has played 96 regular-season home games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The next one might be the last.

The 36-year-old Kelce, who was chosen for the Pro Bowl for the 11th time on Tuesday, will be inside Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night for a Christmas showdown with the Denver Broncos.

And with the Chiefs eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in a decade, and a trip to Las Vegas for their finale, it could be the last time that Kelce walks off his beloved field.

“What Travis has done to this organization, to his teammates, his coaches, this city — it's special,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “I hope like hell that's not true. I just have so much respect for him.”

Kelce has not yet announced whether he will retire after a superlative 13-year career in which he won three Super Bowl rings and was an All-Pro on four occasions. But he has said that his decision will be made quickly after the season ends, giving the Chiefs ample time to not only prepare for free agency and the draft but their future without him.

“I'd rather just keep the focus on this team right now,” Kelce said last week, “and all the conversations I have with the team and everything moving forward will be with them. And I think it's a unique time in my life, and unfortunately I know when the season ends this year. Typically we go into it and we don't know when it will end.”

He's had a heck of a final season, if that turns out to be the case.

After doubling down on fitness after the Chiefs were waylaid by the Eagles in the Super Bowl last February, Kelce has proceeded to play in every game during a difficult season for the team. He has 68 catches for 803 yards, allowing him to join Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history to eclipse the 800-yards receiving mark in 12 consecutive seasons.

Kelce also has five touchdown receptions, matching the most he's had in the past three seasons.

And while Kelce could have shut it down after the Chiefs were eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since his first full season in the NFL, he has continued to take the field every day. He had a single catch for 6 yards in last week's 26-9 loss to the Titans, but it pushed his streak — the longest active one in the league — to 189 games with at least one reception.

It didn't help that backup quarterback Gardner Minshew joined Kelce's good friend, Patrick Mahomes, by tearing ligaments in his knee one week after the two-time MVP. Chris Oladokun finished the game at QB and will start on Thursday night against Denver.

“I will say this: What (Kelce) is going through even these last couple games — we're out of the playoffs, we're out, and he's out there every day, practicing, leading, helping people out,” Nagy said. “That should show a lot of these younger guys why he's playing this game, and why he is so special.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog