Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Quick exit: Barcelona's players leave the pitch in a hurry as Espanyol fans invade the pitch Photo: AFP
soccer

Triumphant Barca players chased from pitch by angry Espanyol fans

0 Comments
CORNELLA, Spain

Barcelona players were chased from the pitch by angry Espanyol supporters as they celebrated their La Liga triumph on Sunday, with coach Xavi Hernandez saying it was hard to "control" the team's emotions after winning.

The Catalan giants thrashed Espanyol 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella and celebrated on the pitch at full-time, with around 100 Espanyol fans invading the pitch.

Barcelona players sprinted down the tunnel to safety and Xavi said his team had to be respectful as they were not in their stadium.

"It was a very emotional moment, a moment very hard not to celebrate, after so many months of working," Xavi told reporters. "We didn't celebrate just because we were at Espanyol's ground."

The coach said he did not see the supporters rushing onto the pitch as he had already headed in and had told his players to follow.

"I told them to come in because I thought that was enough," Xavi told Movistar. "The celebration is normal, but I know we're not at home and we can't lack respect. I know (emotions are) difficult to control but I told them the best thing would be to get inside now."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog