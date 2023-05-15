Triumphant Barca players chased from pitch by angry Espanyol fans

soccer

Barcelona players were chased from the pitch by angry Espanyol supporters as they celebrated their La Liga triumph on Sunday, with coach Xavi Hernandez saying it was hard to "control" the team's emotions after winning.

The Catalan giants thrashed Espanyol 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella and celebrated on the pitch at full-time, with around 100 Espanyol fans invading the pitch.

Barcelona players sprinted down the tunnel to safety and Xavi said his team had to be respectful as they were not in their stadium.

"It was a very emotional moment, a moment very hard not to celebrate, after so many months of working," Xavi told reporters. "We didn't celebrate just because we were at Espanyol's ground."

The coach said he did not see the supporters rushing onto the pitch as he had already headed in and had told his players to follow.

"I told them to come in because I thought that was enough," Xavi told Movistar. "The celebration is normal, but I know we're not at home and we can't lack respect. I know (emotions are) difficult to control but I told them the best thing would be to get inside now."

