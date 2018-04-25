Trout hits 10th HR, Ohtani shaky as Angels beat Astros 8-7

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, left, celebrates his three-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Smith with Kole Calhoun (56), as Martin Maldonado watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Houston.

baseball

Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 10th homer and the Los Angeles Angels overcame another shaky start by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Houston Astros 8-7 Tuesday night, tying a team record with their 11th straight road win.

Andrelton Simmons homered twice with a career-high five RBIs, connecting for a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning. The Angels also won 11 in a row outside Anaheim in 1988.

Ohtani yielded four runs on six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings. The two-way star from Japan was tagged by Boston in his previous start and left after two innings because of a blister problem.

Ohtani struck out seven and has fanned 26 this year, a record for an Angels pitcher after the first four career games of his career.

The Angels jumped on Charlie Morton early to build a 4-1 lead. Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer for Houston in the fifth off Ohtani and Brian McCann added a two-run homer off Jose Alvarez in the sixth to put the Astros ahead.

There were runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh when Albert Pujols snapped an 0-for-7 slide with an RBI single to tie it at 5. Simmons then sent a pitch from Joe Smith (1-1) to the train tracks atop left field for fourth career multihomer game.

Alex Bregman hit an RBI single off Jim Johnson (2-0) in the seventh and Marwin Gonzalez added a run-scoring single off Justin Anderson to cut the lead to 8-7 with one out in the inning. But Anderson retired the next two batters to wriggle out of a bases-loaded jam and preserve the lead.

Cam Bedrosian walked one in a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Morton, who entered the game leading the American League with a 0.72 ERA, allowed five hits and a season-high four runs, while walking a season-most five in four-plus innings.

Bregman doubled with two outs in the second and Houston cut the lead to 2-1 when he scored on a single by Gonzalez.

Morton, who had only walked six batters in his first four starts combined, loaded the bases on three straight walks to start the third inning. Justin Upton followed with an RBI single on a high chopper to push the lead to 3-1.

Simmons singled with one out on a grounder to third base to send another run home and leave Los Angeles up 4-1.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3

Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to give Toronto a win over Boston and hand the Red Sox their season-worst third straight defeat.

Boston (17-5) still owns the best record in the majors.

Granderon's his third home run of the season came off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel (0-1), a towering solo blast off the facing of the third deck in right field. He went 3 for 5 with three RBIs in the Blue Jays' first game since a deadly van attack in Toronto a day earlier. The victims of the attack, which killed 10 and injured 14, were honored along with first responders before the game.

Tyler Clippard (3-0) worked a scoreless 10th for the win.

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was handed a 3-1 lead in the ninth but allowed the Red Sox to tie it, his first blown save in seven chances. Left fielder Granderson threw out Eduardo Nunez at the plate to prevent Boston from taking the lead.

REDS 9, BRAVES 7, 12 INNINGS

Tyler Mahle lost his no-hit bid on Freddie Freeman's homer in the seventh inning, and Cincinnati blew a big late lead before Scooter Gennett connected in the 12th.

Gennett hit his second homer of the game off left-hander Max Fried (0-1) for his first career game-ending shot.

Freeman started the Braves' late seven-run surge with his homer off Mahle, only the third ball the Braves managed to get out of the infield against the rookie right-hander. Freeman connected again as Atlanta scored four times in the ninth.

Jared Hughes (1-2) escaped a two-on threat in the 10th and got the last eight outs.

YANKEES 8, TWINS 3

Didi Gregorius had another big game at Yankee Stadium with a two-run homer and three RBIs, and Gary Sanchez homered twice to help CC Sabathia and New York romp past the Minnesota.

Aaron Judge hit his seventh home run as the Yankees went deep four times for the second straight night. Gleyber Torres had a pair of hits and his first RBI for New York, which extended a winning streak to four for the first time under new manager Aaron Boone and sent the Twins to their season-worst fifth consecutive loss.

Sabathia (1-0) rarely allowed hard contact in his second start back from the disabled list and gave up an unearned run and two hits in six innings. He is 20-9 in 39 regular-season starts against the Twins.

Jose Berrios (2-2) allowed five runs, six hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

CUBS 10, INDIANS 3

Kyle Schwarber hit two solo home runs and Chicago defeated Cleveland in the first meeting between the teams since their classic 2016 World Series.

The Cubs won three games in Cleveland's ballpark during the 2016 Series and continued the trend against Josh Tomlin (0-3), who allowed all four homers. Schwarber connected leading off the second and fourth. Willson Contreras went deep in the third and Ian Happ homered in the fourth.

Tyler Chatwood (1-3) won for the first time with the Cubs, allowing one run in six-plus innings. He was pulled after a leadoff single in the seventh.

MARINERS 1, WHITE SOX 0

Marco Gonzales and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, Mitch Haniger singled home the only run and Seattle beat Chicago.

At 5-15, the rebuilding White Sox are off to their worst start since the 1950 season.

Gonzales (2-2) was in control almost from the start, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out eight in six-plus innings. The left-hander snapped a run of three starts in which he lasted no more than 4 2/3 innings.

Seattle broke out on top against fill-in starter Chris Volstad (0-1) in the fourth when Kyle Seager doubled and scored on Haniger's base hit, both with two outs.

Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his ninth save in as many tries.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PHILLIES 4

Alex Avila homered among his three hits and drove in two runs, Robbie Ray struck out 11 while pitching into the fifth inning Arizona beat Philadelphia.

Daniel Descalso and Jarrod Dyson also homered for the Diamondbacks, who upped their NL-best record to 16-6.

Ray was lifted after 107 pitches with two outs in the fifth and couldn't earn the victory. He gave up three runs and five hits and walked three while raising his strikeout total to 43 in 26 1/3 innings.

Fernando Salas (3-1) pitched an inning of relief for the victory.

Avila started his big night by leading off the third with a towering homer to deep right-center off Vince Velasquez (1-3) that caromed off the base of the second deck.

BREWERS 5, ROYALS 2

Lorenzo Cain homered while reaching base four times in his return to Kauffman Stadium, and Milwaukee beat Kansas City.

Travis Shaw added a three-run homer for the Brewers, while Zach Davies (2-2) pitched six innings of four-hit ball. Ryan Braun had two hits, walked twice and drove in a run.

Matt Albers, Dan Jennings and Jeremy Jeffress combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City in his return from the disabled list, and Alex Gordon doubled and scored in his return from the DL.

Ian Kennedy (1-3) left after allowing four runs over three shaky innings. He took a liner off his ankle in the third but finished the inning before leaving the game.

ATHLETICS 3, RANGERS 2

Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and Oakland tagged Texas' Cole Hamels with his fourth loss before the end of April for the first time in the left-hander's career.

Texas slugger Adrian Beltre exited with a left hamstring strain in the eighth after pulling up at first base on what would have been a double but was instead a single for his 3,075th career hit.

Lowrie's liner over the glove of diving center fielder Delino DeShields came against reliever Matt Bush after two doubles off Hamels (1-4) in an inning that included a pair of Oakland baserunners getting thrown out at third base.

Andrew Triggs (2-0) allowed one run in six innings with six strikeouts, and former closer Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

METS 6, CARDINALS 5

Jay Bruce hit a tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning and Yoenis Cespedes launched a majestic, three-run shot as New York rallied to beat St Louis.

Bruce began the game batting .194 but broke out of his slump with three hits, including an RBI triple. After his decisive drive to center field off Matt Bowman (0-1), the Cardinals claimed he missed first base and challenged. A 56-second replay review confirmed Bruce touched the bag, and the NL East-leading Mets (15-6) closed it out for their 10th comeback victory of the season.

Cespedes' homer off starter Luke Weaver tied it 4-all in the fifth. The drive traveled an estimated 463 feet to left field, the third-longest by an opposing player in the history of Busch Stadium III. Bruce's eighth-inning single sent Todd Frazier from first to third before Adrian Gonzalez tied it at 5 with a sacrifice fly.

Mets starter Zack Wheeler lasted a season-low four innings and gave up four runs. Former ace Matt Harvey gave up a run over two innings in his first relief appearance since being demoted to the bullpen.

Weaver lasted 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four runs and walked a career-high six as St Louis had its three-game winning streak snapped.

GIANTS 4, NATIONALS 3

Mac Williamson homered for the second straight night, hitting a tiebreaking shot in the sixth inning to lead San Francisco to victory over Washington.

Brandon Belt hit his fifth home run in six games, Joe Panik added three hits and scored twice, and the Giants won their third straight and fourth in the last five. Williamson hit a first-pitch solo shot to center off Tanner Roark with two outs in the sixth inning that bounced off the top of the wall and broke a 3-all tie. It wasn't as far as Monday's clout — this one went 423 feet — but was just as pivotal for the Giants.

Williamson's deciding home run came one inning after he stumbled over the bullpen mound in foul territory and crashed into a low wall near the stands while trying to chase down Bryce Harper's foul ball. Williamson stayed down briefly as team trainers rushed out before getting to his feet.

Belt hit a two-run shot off Roark (1-2) in the third.

Michael Taylor had a three-run homer for Washington, which has lost four straight and 14 of 20 since opening the season 4-0.

Reyes Moronta (1-0) retired six batters for his first career win. Sam Dyson pitched one inning and Hunter Strickland worked the ninth for his fifth save.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.