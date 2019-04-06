Trout homers twice to help Angels snap 5-game skid

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By JOE REEDY

Mike Trout hit two home runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night and snap a five-game losing streak.

Trout — who signed a $426.5 million, 12-year contract before the end of spring training — has homered in the Angels first two home games for the first time in his career. It is also the 15th multi-homer game of his career.

Trout hit a Lance Lynn (0-1) fastball to center field in the sixth inning to give the Angels a 2-1 lead. He added a solo shot to center in the eighth off Jesse Chavez.

Five Angels pitchers combined for a season-high 12 strikeouts. Felix Pena started and allowed one run and four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Justin Anderson (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and Cody Allen picked up his second save.

Texas scored in the fourth when Joey Gallo homered to tie it at 1. The Rangers left fielder put Pena's slider over the wall in right for his third homer of the season.

Lynn (0-1) went seven innings and allowed two runs and five hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

The Angels scored first for only the second time this season. Brian Goodwin doubled to center with one out in the third, advanced to third on David Fletcher's infield single and scored when Troy Calhoun singled to right.

