 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump met at a Gaza summit in Egypt on Monday Image: POOL/AFP
soccer

Trump says FIFA chief would back moving World Cup games for security reasons

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that FIFA chief Gianni Infantino would support moving 2026 World Cup games from U.S. cities for security reasons if necessary.

In September, Trump raised the possibility of moving games amid his crackdown on Democratic-run cities, but at the time FIFA said that it was up to football's governing body to decide where games are held.

"If somebody is doing a bad job and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say, let's move it to another location. And he would do that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if games could be moved from Boston, one of the host cities.

"Very easily he would do it."

Trump's comments came a day after he met close friend Infantino in Egypt at a summit on a Gaza ceasefire, where the FIFA boss joined more than two dozen world leaders who were discussing peace in the Middle East.

The U.S. president also suggested that, if necessary, events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could also be moved.

"I could say the same thing for the Olympics," Trump said. "If I thought LA was not going to be prepared properly, I would move it to another location."

Republican Trump's administration has deployed national guard troops to Democratic-run U.S. cities this year over the objections of local and state leaders, saying they are needed to counter crime and left-wing activism.

Boston is hosting seven games at next year's World Cup. San Francisco and Seattle are both hosting six matches each at the tournament while Los Angeles is hosting eight.

The United States is co-hosting next year's World Cup with Mexico and Canada, but will be hosting the bulk of the games in the tournament, which has been expanded to include 48 teams.

Trump earlier this year appointed himself as chairman of a White House task force for the World Cup.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel