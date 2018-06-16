Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Trump says he 'worked hard' on World Cup bid

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said he worked hard on the effort to bring the 2026 World Cup to North America and thanked Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL's New England Patriots and Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.

Trump signed letters to FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressing confidence that World Cup delegations and fans would be welcomed for the tournament. Although of no legal force, the letters were used in lobbying by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the North American bid competed against Morocco's. The North American bid won 134-65 in voting by FIFA members in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Thank you for all of the compliments on getting the World Cup to come to the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada," Trump tweeted Friday. "I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup! A special thanks to Bob Kraft for excellent advice."

Kraft became honorary chairman of the bid last July. He worked to obtain U.S. government support and helped gain support of federations.

In a mid-April tweet, Trump threatened to withhold support from nations that failed to back the North American bid.

"Why should we be supporting these countries when they don't support us (including at the United Nations)?" he tweeted.

In a May letter to FIFA, the Trump administration wrote "all eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination."

The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another win for President Trump and the US.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic