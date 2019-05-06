Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Trump slams Kentucky Derby result as 'political correctness' after disqualification

0 Comments
By Maria Caspani
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted the result of the Kentucky Derby horse race, saying the controversial disqualification of first-finisher Maximum Security could only happen in "these days of political correctness."

"The Kentuky (sic) Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!"

In a stunning reversal, second-finisher and long-shot Country House was declared the winner of Saturday's 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville after Maximum Security became the first horse in the history of the race to be disqualified for an on-track infraction after crossing the line first.

Country House's team had objected to Maximum Security's win, saying the 9-2 favorite's wide turn heading into the soggy home stretch impeded other horses. After a 20-minute video review, officials found Maximum Security guilty of a contact foul and handed the win to Country House.

The 1-1/4 mile race, called the "fastest two minutes in sports," and the first jewel in thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown, featured the largest guaranteed purse of $3 million and played out before more than 150,000 fans that packed Churchill Downs despite the wet weather.

Coming into Saturday's race, Country House had only notched one win in six starts.

Maximum Security's trainer and owner told Sports Illustrated they planned to pursue any available appeals against the disqualification.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel