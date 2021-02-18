Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals Photo: AFP
tennis

Tsitsipas finds 'nirvana' in stunning Nadal upset

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he found "nirvana" on the tennis court as he recovered from two sets down to halt Rafael Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Second seed Nadal was on course for a comfortable victory before Greece's Tsitsipas turned the quarterfinal around to prevail 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5 in four hours and five minutes.

It was just the second time Nadal had lost when two sets up in a Grand Slam, having previously fallen to Fabio Fognini in the third round of the 2015 U.S. Open.

The fifth seed turned the match on its head after snatching the tiebreak in the third set and clinched the memorable victory with a backhand down the line.

Known as occasionally a hot-headed player, the 22-year-old has made a conscious effort to take a calmer approach, which paid dividends when he was on the brink of elimination against a rampant Nadal.

"I wasn't thinking about a lot of things," said Tsitsipas, who hit 49 winners and 17 aces in his second win in eight meetings with Nadal. "How would I describe myself? Nirvana. Just was there... playing, not thinking."

He added: "I woke up today and I felt really relaxed. I felt things would go my way. I was very serene during the match. Maybe the absence of a crowd kept me like this."

Tsitsipas said celebrating with his father Apostolos and his coaching team, among the few people at Rod Laver Arena during a state-wide coronavirus lockdown, was a "special moment".

"The way I was able to come back, the way I did, and how I fought against Rafa, was something I've never felt before," he said.

"To be able to hug my team and share that moment of appreciation was epic.

"It's everything I ever dreamed of."

Tsitsipas will now attempt to reach a maiden Grand Slam final when he plays the in-form Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal.

"He's playing very well and is in good shape. I know he is going to give me a difficult time on the court," said Tsitsipas, who has a 1-5 record against the Russian. "He's someone that I really need to be careful with and just take my chances and press.

"I don't feel completely exhausted. With experience I have realised how to preserve my energy," he added, after his second five-set match of the tournament.

Defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic will play the other semifinal against Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

Nadal, 34, remains tied with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles, but Djokovic can pull within two if he wins his 18th major trophy this week.

Nadal was hoping to end a 12-year drought at the Australian Open, the only Slam he has not won multiple times.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog