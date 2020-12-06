Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Tsubaki joins A-League's Sydney FC on loan from Yokohama

SYDNEY

Japanese midfielder Naoki Tsubaki has joined Melbourne City for the 2020-21 A-League season on a loan arrangement with J.League side Yokohama F Marinos.

The 20-year-old Tsubaki has spent his past two seasons on loan at J-2 side Giravanz Kitakyushu, where he made 39 appearances. He represented Japan at under-17 level during the 2017 U17 FIFA World Cup and was a graduate of the Yokohama F Marinos academy.

Melbourne City director of football Michael Petrillo said Ange Postecoglou, the former Australia national coach who is now coaching Yokohama, had been instrumental in recommending Tsubaki for an Australian stint.

“He comes to us in high regard from Ange Postecoglou and his coaching team at Yokohama and we believe he’ll be a great addition to our final third,” Petrillo said Saturday.

