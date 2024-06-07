 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Yuki Tsunoda talks to journalists in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
auto racing

Tsunoda set to stay at RB as Marko agrees truce with Horner

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Yuki Tsunoda is set to keep his seat at RB next year and extend his Formula One career to a fifth season, according to Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.

Speaking to Kleine Zeitung, the influential Marko is also quoted as saying he has agreed a truce in his strained relationship with Red Bull boss Christian Horner, to enable them to focus clearly on ensuring the champions recover their winning form.

On Japanese driver Tsunoda's future, after he had failed to gain a promotion from RB to the senior Red Bull team alongside three-time world champion Max Verstappen, Marko said: "Yuki Tsunoda is set. That's clear."

And on his relationship with Horner who has been troubled this season, notably by allegations of controlling behavior from a female team member, Marko said: "We have made a truce.

"We will have to join forces. Even if we are no longer superior, we want to win. But we definitely need to make the most of it and look towards the world title."

Horner and Marko have been embroiled in a power struggle for greater control of the team and parent company since the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

But recent results that have seen Verstappen struggling and beaten in two of the last three races have persuaded them to put their differences aside in the interests of the team.

Tsunoda missed out on landing a seat at Red Bull when the team chose to extend the contract of Sergio Perez instead.

Before Perez's new deal was announced, Tsunoda had said he was ready to leave the Red Bull squad if he was overlooked, but added: "I also have a big loyalty to Red Bull as without them I wouldn't be here."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog