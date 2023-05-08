Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Three in a row: Japan's Natsumi Tsunoda poses with her gold medal Photo: AFP
sports

Tsunoda wins Japan's first gold of judo world championships

0 Comments
Doha

Natsumi Tsunoda won her third successive global title on Sunday as judo superpower Japan collected their first gold medal of the world championships.

Tsunoda, 30, beat the number world one Shirine Boukli of France by ippon in the under-48kg category in Doha, adding to the titles she won in Tashkent in 2022 and Budapest a year earlier.

Wakana Koga also won one of the bronze medals for Japan, with the other going to Assunta Scutto of Italy.

In the men's title of the opening day, Spain's Francisco Garrigos added the world gold in the under-60kg category to the European championship he won last year.

Garrigos beat Dilshodbek Baratov of Uzbekistan in the final, while Giorgi Sardalashvili of Georgia and Lee Ha-rim of South Korea each took bronze medals.

These championships mark the return to competition of Russian and Belarusian judokas, albeit as neutral competitors, after they were banned in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian, Sabina Giliazova, was in action in the women's under-48kg category on Sunday but was beaten in the second round by Blandine Pont of France.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog