Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Tsutsugo made available to MLB team by Yokohama

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has been made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan's Central League.

Major league clubs have until 5 p.m. on Dec 19 to negotiate with Tsutsugo, who turns 28 on Nov 26.

A corner outfielder, Tsutsugo hit .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama.

Under the agreement reached between Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball after the 2017 season, the posting fee to Yokohama would be 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

The MLB commissioner’s office announced the posting on Monday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel