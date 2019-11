Tsutsugo made available to MLB team by Yokohama

baseball

Outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has been made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan's Central League.

Major league clubs have until 5 p.m. on Dec 19 to negotiate with Tsutsugo, who turns 28 on Nov 26.

A corner outfielder, Tsutsugo hit .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama.

Under the agreement reached between Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball after the 2017 season, the posting fee to Yokohama would be 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

The MLB commissioner’s office announced the posting on Monday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.