Tuipulotu named All Blacks captain to face Japan

Patrick Tuipulotu will captain New Zealand for the first time against Japan in Yokohama on Saturday

rugby union

By Andrew McKirdy

Patrick Tuipulotu was on Tuesday named All Blacks captain for the first time as they prepare to face Japan in Yokohama, with Damian McKenzie replacing Beauden Barrett at fly-half.

New Zealand take on Eddie Jones' Japan on Saturday before heading to Europe for tests on successive weekends against England, Ireland, France and Italy.

Lock forward Tuipulotu takes the captaincy in his 47th appearance, with regular skipper Scott Barrett not included in the matchday squad.

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson said the 31-year-old Tuipulotu was "a man of few words" who commands respect in the dressing room.

"I asked him and he didn't say too many words at all, but you could tell how pleased and honored he was," Robertson said in Tokyo. "The respect he's got in the group for what he's done, and he's been around for a long period of time, the boys will follow him."

McKenzie returns at fly-half after making way for Beauden Barrett in New Zealand's previous outing, a 33-13 win over Australia in Wellington last month.

Scrum-half Cam Roigard will make his first All Blacks appearance of the year as McKenzie's half-back partner.

"They're very quick, explosive, great athletes, and create a lot," said Robertson. "Cam's left boot is a real weapon for us, so it's a good combination."

Uncapped Peter Lakai and Ruben Love are both named in the replacements.

Pasilio Tosi, who has three previous appearances from the bench, makes his first start at prop.

Former captain Sam Cane starts at loose forward for his 101st cap, while center Anton Lienert-Brown is winning his 80th.

Robertson said the team was a "really good mix of experienced players in key positions and some great young talent".

"The big thing for us is to take the space that's given to us and use our set piece," he added. "We've got a big forward pack that are mobile with good skills."

New Zealand beat Japan 38-31 in their last meeting, two years ago in Tokyo.

Robertson urged his players to show "respect" to Japan, and sounded a special warning about head coach Jones.

"You've always got to be careful around Eddie Jones," he said of the Australian, who returned for his second stint in charge of Japan at the start of the year.

"He's got great innovation, he pushes his teams to the limit and he gets the best out of people. "He's done that at some key moments in his career, so we're aware of Eddie."

New Zealand (15-1):

Stephen Perofeta; Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele'a; Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau; Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Sam Darry; Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: George Bell, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Ruben Love

