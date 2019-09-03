Sumo champ Hakuho gets Japanese citizenship

Record-breaking sumo champion Hakuho said Tuesday he had given up his Mongolian nationality and acquired Japanese citizenship, clearing the way to run his own stable of wrestlers in the future.
"I found out about it at around 8:30 this morning and I could hardly believe it was real," said Hakuho, a much-revered yokozuna (grand champion) in the traditional Japanese sport.
"It may be because it was soon after I woke up," the 34-year-old wrestler told reporters with a smile.
Hakuho, the son of a Mongolian wrestling champion and an Olympic wrestling silver medalist, came to Japan at age 15 to enter the sumo world. He was born Munkhbat Davaajargal.
"People around me may think I'm special but I wasn't special at all when I was 15. I became strong after completing practice after practice," he said. "I have single-heartedly pursued sumo for the past 18 years."
As Japan does not allow multiple nationalities for adults over 22, Hakuho needed to relinquish his Mongolian citizenship.
A wrestler does not need to hold Japanese nationality to compete in tournaments but only Japanese citizens can become a stablemaster after retirement.
Hakuho has won a record 42 sumo tournaments.
He is the third foreign yokozuna to attain Japanese citizenship, according to local media. Two others were from Hawaii.
But acquiring Japanese citizenship is relatively rare.
According to justice ministry data, about 1,000 foreign nationals annually have obtained a Japanese passport in recent years.© 2019 AFP
Yubaru
I am rather disappointed that he was forced into taking this route! He is a proud man, and he wanted to hold his Mongolian citizenship in deference to his father who is evidently a well know man in Mongolia as well.
The sumo association's archaic rules about "having to be a Japanese citizen" to become a "oya-katta" and run his own stable would have been seriously challenged as they really dont want to let their record holding yokozuna to just up and leave the sport after he eventually retires!
All that aside, congratulations to Hakuho.
Yubaru
Obtained Japanese citizenship right? Why play with words, it's not about the passport, it's about the citizenship!
Kazumichi
Japan does not allow multiple nationalities for adults over 22
Why?
At this point, Japan is like an ancient tribe who believe in a religion.
BTW, I know some foreign people who have more than one nationality.
Is it not OK for only celebrities or what?
TorafusuTorasan
Hakuho found a suitable middle ground. He honored his national hero father until the man passed away, then got the citizenship to prepare for his future coaching career. Much more dignified for a yokozuna than opening a nabe restaurant.
Laguna
Two points:
Japanese law allows non- citizens to work only in non-supervisory positions in government. For example, a Japan-born Korean can process your papers at city Hall but can't tell others what to do. That doesn't apply to private companies, so shouldn't to sumo - but considering its close connection to Shinto, I'm not surprised.Japan has no way to determine dual nationality of those born with it, like my kids, so they look the other way. For those nationalized, a foreign nationality is obvious, and the government demands it's relinquishment. But again, there's no way for them to be sure. My guess is that Hakuho will manage to hold on to both.
Strangerland
I was just talking to a Canadian friend about this on the weekend, as his kid is turning 20 soon. He called Canada, and they told him they will neither confirm nor deny to foreign governments whether a person is Canadian or not. So it seems that a Canadian could safely retain Canadian citizenship, without worry of being exposed by the Canadian authorities at least.
Yubaru
Hey, what's wrong with a nabe restaurant? Being the owner of a business is just a dignified a position than being a "stable" master in a sport that is really having a hard time keeping any popularity, and having a hard time finding wrestlers from within Japan that want to live that "ancient" lifestyle!
There was no "middle-ground" here, he gave in to the sumo association, and his father is more than likely flipping over in his grave because of it. It could not have been an easy decision for him to make, and the sumo association are a bunch of archaic butts for forcing this on him!
I hope the day soon comes that a female becomes Prime Minister here! Can't wait to see the association have apoplexy in telling her she cant get up on the ring because she isn't "pure" enough!
I love sumo, but there really needs to be some changes, like this one about stable masters!
wanderlust
For those whose country of birth will not allow them to relinquish their citizenship, Japan allows them to swear allegiance to Japan. There are a number of Japanese with overseas citizenship who enter and leave Japan on their Japanese passports, but travel elsewhere on other passports. It's a very grey area.
The Yosha Bunko web site has a comprehensive guide to citizenship and nationality, recommended reading:
http://www.yoshabunko.com/nationality/Nationality_primer.html