sports

Twickenham to be renamed Allianz Stadium in 'significant, long-term' deal

LONDON

Twickenham will be rebranded Allianz Stadium for the first time since it was built in 1907.

The 82,000-seat home of English rugby is to be renamed from September after the Rugby Football Union signed a long-term deal with the insurance company on Monday.

The first fixture at Twickenham under its new name will be the women's test between England and New Zealand on Sept. 14.

The RFU declined to reveal the amount being paid by Allianz for the naming rights, as well as its investment into the senior England teams and community game, but described it as "significant."

The move comes after the RFU reported a loss of 6.3 million pounds ($8 million) and operating profit of 4 million pounds when announcing its figures for the 2022-23 financial year.

As part of the its financial report released in December, the RFU said it was operating in a “very difficult financial environment,” a fact underlined by the collapse of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish during the 2022-23 season.

The RFU revealed in February it was aiming to begin renovations of Twickenham in 2027 after rejecting a proposal to make Wembley the new home of English rugby.

