Yankees Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, left, is attended to by team staff after a fall during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
baseball

Twins place Kenta Maeda on 15-day IL

By MIKE COOK
MINNEAPOLIS

The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a right triceps strain.

The Twins recalled right-hander Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul to start their game Saturday against the Royals.

Maeda left in the fourth inning Wednesday against the Yankees with muscle discomfort and overall soreness in his right arm, the latest setback in a trying 2023 season for 35-year-old right-hander who missed last season following Tommy John surgery.

Maeda is 0-4 in four starts with a 9.00 ERA. He has allowed 16 earned runs and 23 hits in 16 innings, walked three and struck out 14.

Maeda took a 111.6 mph line drive off his left ankle April 20 in Boston, his first outing after being skipped in the rotation the previous week because of lingering soreness and fatigue in his pitching arm. He left in the sixth inning of his season debut on April 4 in Miami after feeling fatigue in his throwing arm.

Ober got the win last Sunday against Washington, allowing one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was sent back to Triple-A on Monday.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

