 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two spectators who interfered with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he tried to catch a fly ball in foul territory at last year's World Series have been banned from all MLB facilities and events Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
baseball

Two fans who grabbed Betts in World Series banned by MLB

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Two spectators who grabbed Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he tried to make a catch in last year's World Series have been indefinitely banned from all MLB stadiums and facilities.

A letter made public on Friday from an MLB official to the New York Yankees fans, Austin Capobianco and John P Hansen, detailed the punishment for their actions in game four of the MLB best-of-seven final at Yankee Stadium last October.

Both men were ejected from the stadium and had their tickets revoked for game five after interfering with Dodgers outfielder Betts while sitting along the right-field wall in the seats of a season ticket holder who will be allowed to keep his tickets for upcoming campaigns.

The Yankees won the contest 11-4 but lost the World Series to the Dodgers in five games.

In the bottom of the first inning in game four, Betts leaped into the front row of the seating area to make a catch off a fly ball from Gleyber Torres.

One fan grabbed Betts's glove with both hands and pried the ball from his grasp while the other held Betts' right hand.

Umpires called Torres out due to fan interference on the play.

"On October 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player," the MLB letter said. "Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior.

"Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.

"Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel