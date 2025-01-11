Two fans who grabbed Betts in World Series banned by MLB

Two spectators who interfered with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he tried to catch a fly ball in foul territory at last year's World Series have been banned from all MLB facilities and events

baseball

Two spectators who grabbed Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he tried to make a catch in last year's World Series have been indefinitely banned from all MLB stadiums and facilities.

A letter made public on Friday from an MLB official to the New York Yankees fans, Austin Capobianco and John P Hansen, detailed the punishment for their actions in game four of the MLB best-of-seven final at Yankee Stadium last October.

Both men were ejected from the stadium and had their tickets revoked for game five after interfering with Dodgers outfielder Betts while sitting along the right-field wall in the seats of a season ticket holder who will be allowed to keep his tickets for upcoming campaigns.

The Yankees won the contest 11-4 but lost the World Series to the Dodgers in five games.

In the bottom of the first inning in game four, Betts leaped into the front row of the seating area to make a catch off a fly ball from Gleyber Torres.

One fan grabbed Betts's glove with both hands and pried the ball from his grasp while the other held Betts' right hand.

Umpires called Torres out due to fan interference on the play.

"On October 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player," the MLB letter said. "Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior.

"Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.

"Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass."

© 2025 AFP