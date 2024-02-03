Two incidents of alleged racist abuse by fans mar lower-tier soccer games in England

soccer

Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray called for stronger punishments for fans who racially abuse players after midfielder Juninho Bacuna said he was targeted by West Bromwich Albion supporters during the Midlands derby on Saturday in the second-tier Championship.

Bacuna, who is Black, raised an incident with the fourth official Tom Nield in injury time of the 1-0 loss at The Hawthorns. He also pointed at the crowd after the full-time whistle, having spoken to referee David Webb. Britain's PA news agency said West Midlands Police are expected to launch an investigation into the incident, while Mowbray said there needs to be bigger consequences for fans guilty of racial abuse.

“You have to have a deterrent for the guy who’s had a few drinks, he comes to the match and there’s an opportunity in his mind to shout some racial abuse,” Mowbray said. “He has to think: ‘Hang on a minute’. ... The consequences have to be severe. You can’t just say ‘sorry mate.’ ... Bacca told me what he said, I don’t think it’s pertinent to share those things but it’s not very nice."

It is the third incident of alleged racial abuse toward Bacuna since September 2022.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said he expected the club to investigate the incident as well.

“I cannot speculate what happened there but it is something I know — if there is an incident our club will always analyze,” Corberan said. “I know the club will take a serious investigation if something has been damaging to people.”

There was an another incident of alleged racism in the game between fourth-tier teams Bradford and Wimbledon on Saturday, causing play to be briefly stopped near the end. Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson said his striker Omar Bugiel reported being targeted by racist abuse during a 0-0 draw at Bradford.

Bradford wrote on social media that “any form of discriminatory abuse is not tolerated at the University of Bradford Stadium, and anyone found guilty will be treated with the strongest-possible penalty.”

