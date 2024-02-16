Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato returning to Rahal Letterman Lanigan to chase third title

ZIONSVILLE, Ind

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato will re-join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing this year to chase a third title.

If all goes as planned, he would drive the Honda-powered No. 75 car on May 26, Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) announced Thursday.

Sato won the Indy 500 in 2017 and 2020, with the second victory coming with RLL. He drove for the team in 2012 and from 2018 to 2021. RLL said AMADA AMERICA, Inc. will be the Japanese driver’s primary sponsor.

Sato finished seventh in last year's Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

This year's Indy 500 would be Sato's 15th Indianapolis 500 and sixth with RLL. He has six IndyCar series wins, including four with RLL.

RLL, based in Zionsville, Indiana, is co-owned by 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, comedian David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Takuma to the team," Rahal said in a statement. “We obviously had a great deal of success together and as I’ve said many times, Takuma’s spirit is something that motivates not only me and the entire team, but also his fans. We’re looking forward to his contributions and having a successful Indy 500.”

