Marius Lindvik's huge jump equalled Simon Ammann Four Hills record Photo: DPA/AFP
ski jumping

Tyro produces record-equalling jump for Four Hills win

By Daniel Karmann
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany

Marius Lindvik claimed his first ever World Cup victory at the Four Hills ski-jumping event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on Wednesday thanks to a course record-equaling jump of 143.5 meters.

With his first jump the Norwegian outsider Lindvik, 21, leveled the record of 143.5 meters set by four-time Olympic gold medalist Simon Ammann 10 years ago.

Still on the circuit Ammann finished this second leg event way down in 24th on the day.

The feat put Lindvik way out in front of his rivals, and he followed it up with a second effort of 136 meters to claim an unexpected victory with 298.8 points.

He finished nearly 14 points ahead of German Karl Geiger, who closed the gap between him and leader Ryoyu Kobayashi in the Four Hills standings to six points.

After his clean sweep last year Japan's Kobayashi won the first leg on Sunday but failed in his bid to follow up on his here by finishing fourth after jumps of 132 meters and 141 meters, which earned him 282.1 points.

The next stage of the competition takes place in Innsbruck on January 4 before finishing in Bischofshofen two days later.

