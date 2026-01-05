Tyson Fury says he is coming out of retirement in 2026

FILE - Britain's boxer Tyson Fury speaks at a press conference after loosing his fight against Ukraine's boxer Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

boxing

By JAMES ROBSON

Tyson Fury is returning to the ring after announcing on Sunday that he will step out of retirement.

The former heavyweight world champion confirmed his comeback in a post on social media, which sets up the prospect of a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua.

“2026 is that year. Return of the mac," Fury posted on Instagram. “Been away for a while but I’m back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it.”

Fury retired last year after losing for a second time to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. Before his two bouts with Usyk he was unbeaten in 35 fights, winning 34 and drawing one.

Fury did not mention potential opponents, but his announcement comes after increased speculation about a clash with British rival Joshua in 2026. Joshua, who is also a former world champion, last month knocked out YouTube star Jake Paul. But he was injured in a fatal car crash that killed two of his friends in Nigeria this week, which has resulted in uncertainty over his immediate plans.

Fury is a two-time world champion. He ended the reign of Wladimir Klitschko with a points win in 2015 that saw him crowned Super WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

He didn't fight again until 2018 - but a thrilling trilogy with American Deontay Wilder resulted in a draw and two victories to claim the WBC title.

Fury previously said he was retiring after he beat Dillian Whyte in 2022, but was back in the ring the following year.

A fight with Joshua has long-been anticipated. There is also the potential of a trilogy-capping fight with Usyk or a clash with WBO champion Fabio Wardley.

