FILE - WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury poses with his championship belt after the official weigh-in for his fight against Derek Chisora, in London, Friday Dec. 2, 2022. Being the best heavyweight boxer in the world isn’t enough for Tyson Fury. He has appeared in WWE, been the subject of a Netflix reality series and is now in the Middle East to fight a former UFC star in the latest in a crossover bouts. Fighting Francis Ngannou on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 will earn Fury a reported $50 million. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)
Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury compared himself to Novak Djokovic after going face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in on Friday.

The towering Brit dismissed the punching threat posed by Ngannou, a former UFC star who will make his professional boxing debut Saturday at age 37.

“It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final — totally different,” the WBC heavyweight champion said.

The 35-year-old Fury weighed-in at 277.7 pounds while his Cameroonian opponent was 272.1 pounds after both men stepped on the scale in street clothes.

Moments later, Fury pushed his forehead into Ngannou, who responded with a chest-bump to give himself some space.

“I have played this game so long. This can’t get to me. It’s part of the game,” Ngannou said of Fury's antics.

Both fighters predicted a quick conclusion on Saturday.

“We’re going to take a couple of minutes at the beginning, but I think this fight will end very quick,” Ngannou said.

Fury, the self-described “Gypsy King,” will earn a reported $50 million paycheck for the fight in the Saudi Arabian capital.

It’s a 10-round fight and will count as an official bout, according to the WBC. Fury’s belt will not be at stake, though, on the off-chance he is beaten.

“I’m going to make it nice and short for him,” Fury said.

Fury said he'll take a week off afterward before discussing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles.

A clown compared with another clown in a clown sport..

