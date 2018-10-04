Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Uchida scores late to give Kashima 3-2 win over Suwon

KASHIMA

Atsuto Uchida made up for an early own-goal by scoring a 90th-minute winner with the last kick of the match, leading Kashima Antlers to a 3-2 victory over Suwon Bluewings on Wednesday in the first leg of the Asian Champions League semifinals.

Uchida scored the deciding goal after Suwon failed to clear a free kick.

In the third minute, Uchida put the ball into his own net while trying to defend a corner. Dejan Damjanovic then doubled the South Korean team's lead in the sixth at Kashima Soccer Stadium.

Kashima got one back when Suwon defender Jang Ho-ik headed a right-sided cross into his own net, and Serginho scored with a low shot from close range in the 84th to make it 2-2.

The second leg will be in Suwon on Oct 24. The winner will face either Iranian club Persepolis or Qatari team Al Sadd in the final in November. Persepolis leads the other semifinal series after winning the first leg 1-0 in Doha.

