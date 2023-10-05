Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy Soccer Serie A
AC Milan players celebrate their 2-0 win at the end of a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
soccer

UEFA accepts Italy-Turkey co-host bid for Euro 2032 and leaves UK-Ireland as only candidate for 2028

0 Comments
NYON, Switzerland

UEFA all but confirmed its long-expected hosts for the European Championship in 2028 and 2032 on Wednesday by formally accepting a joint bid proposal from Italy and Turkey for the 2032 edition.

Turkey also had been bidding for the 2028 edition against the strongly favored U.K. and Ireland combined plan which is now left as the only candidate.

“Their (Turkey’s) bid to stage UEFA Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn,” European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

Both 2028 and 2032 hosting decisions must be formally approved by the UEFA executive committee meeting next Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland. Those should be a formality.

UEFA has accepted an Italy-Turkey bid despite its own rules stating only neighboring member federations can propose co-hosting.

Rome and Istanbul are separated by about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) with flights taking more than two hours.

Italy likely had support in the UEFA ruling committee to beat Turkey in a head-to-head vote but does not have 10 stadiums ready or in planning to host a 24-team, 51-game tournament. It needs to build and renovate an aging inventory of stadiums yet construction projects in Italy, such as replacing the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan and Stadio Olimpico in Rome, can be bureaucratic and slow.

Turkey has stadiums and infrastructure almost entirely ready after a massive national construction project in the last two decades.

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany alone.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog