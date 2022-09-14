UEFA charges Frankfurt for fan's Nazi salute at Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt fans are escorted by French riot police officers prior to the Champions League soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, south of France, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. French authorities in Marseille have ordered a partial ban on alcohol sales and banned Frankfurt fans from travelling on their own ahead of Tuesday's high-risk Champions League match at the Stade Velodrome. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

UEFA laid a slew of disciplinary charges Wednesday against Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt after disorder at their Champions League game including a fan of the German club making a Nazi salute.

Frankfurt was charged with four offenses including “racist behavior” at its 1-0 win in Marseille on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday, the German club published a statement condemning the incidents and stressed it “stands for tolerance and diversity.”

“Antisemitic ideas are in stark contrast to the unequivocal and unshakeable values of the club and its roots,” the club said.

Marseille faces five UEFA charges including “crowd disturbances.”

Both clubs have previously been disciplined by UEFA for misconduct by fans and face escalating sanctions for the latest incidents.

UEFA set no timetable for verdicts. Both teams return to Champions League action in Group D on Oct. 4.

