Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
UEFA is considering options, president Aleksander Ceferin told Italian media Photo: ANP/AFP/File
soccer

UEFA chief says season can still be saved

0 Comments
By Robin VAN LONKHUIJSEN
ROME

The head of UEFA said European football leagues were still looking at all options and not ruling out finishing this season -- if the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

"We could start again in mid-May, in June or even late June," Aleksander Ceferin told Italy's La Repubblica daily.

Any time after that and "the season will probably be lost," he said.

The idea of the entire season simply being cancelled stirs panic in fans of clubs such as Liverpool -- on the cusp of lifting their first title in 30 years.

Ceferin did not say when UEFA will issue a final ruling and stressed that consultations with the main leagues and clubs were still underway.

"There is also a proposal to end this season at the beginning of the next one and then start the next one a little later," said Ceferin.

The Slovenian added that he personally opposed the idea of holding big matches behind closed doors.

Belarus remain the only European nation still playing football in the face of a pandemic that has officially claimed around 28,000 lives worldwide.

Italy suspended its Serie A season on March 9.

Its world-leading toll from the novel coronavirus officially stands at 9,134.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel