 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Euro 2024 Soccer Turkey Portugal
A young pitch invader takes a selfie with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
soccer

UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo

0 Comments
FRANKFURT, Germany

Security will be increased field-side to stop fans getting to players at the European Championship after the problem peaked when at least six fans tried to get selfie photos with Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA said Sunday “additional safety measures will be deployed” in the 10 stadiums in Germany, though no details were revealed of the updated plan to stop intruders who face criminal prosecution.

“Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass,” UEFA said.

Four fans pursuing Ronaldo got on the field Saturday during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey and more tried after the game ended in Dortmund.

Though the field invaders seemed to want just a photo, the tournament security plan also aims to protect players from harm.

Multiple games at Euro 2024 have seen fans on the field, including a fan with a camera who got within touching distance of Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne at a game against Slovakia in Frankfurt.

A cash offer by a YouTube presenter seemed to be the reason for several field invaders at the Champions League final organized by UEFA three weeks ago in London.

After two games Sunday at Euro 2024, the tournament will have passed the midway point with 26 of the 51-game schedule completed.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel