FILE - Croatia supporters light flares during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Croatia’s soccer federation has been fined $165,000 by UEFA for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month. UEFA also says Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals

NYON, Switzerland

Croatia’s soccer federation was fined 150,000 euros ($165,000) by UEFA on Tuesday for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month.

In a further punishment, UEFA said Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game — a European Championship qualifier in Armenia on Sept. 11.

A provisional sanction of playing a competitive home game in an empty stadium was deferred for a two-year probationary period.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel combined incidents at Croatia's games at the Nations League mini-tournament in the Netherlands against the host and in the final against Spain, which won on a penalty shootout.

A 70,000 euros ($77,000) fine was for “discriminatory behavior” by fans, and other fines were for throwing objects and lighting fireworks.

“Racist behavior” by fans of men’s Under-21 Euros co-host Romania at a game against Ukraine last month was among charges brought by UEFA that added up to fines totaling 21,000 euros ($23,000).

The Romanian federation was also charged with “transmitting provocative messages of an offensive and of a political nature.”

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was fined more than 80,000 euros ($88,000) for disorder at a home game against West Ham in the Europa Conference League semifinals in May. Some fans fought to try to get close to family and friends of the English team’s players.

A one-game stadium closure at AZ was suspended for two years, UEFA said.

