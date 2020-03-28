Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

UFC light heavyweight champ Jones arrested, accused of DWI

0 Comments
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones" Jones has been arrested on suspicion of DWI and other offenses after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early Thursday, Albuquerque police said.

The 32-year-old Jones was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.

Police said Jones was found in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running about 1 a.m. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication and a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor were in the vehicle.

Bernalillo County jail records indicate Jones was released after being booked.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Jones who could comment on his behalf.

Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

