 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer talks to journalists as he travels onboard a plane to Washington DC
Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer talks to journalists as he travels onboard a plane to Washington DC to attend a Nato summit, July 9, 2024. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Stefan Rousseau
sports

UK's Starmer hopes for updates on England soccer match at NATO

1 Comment
By Elizabeth Piper
WASHINGTON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he expected he might be passed a few notes updating him on the score in the England-Netherlands Euro 2024 soccer match on Wednesday if a meeting of the North Atlantic Council clashes with the semi-final.

Asked on his way to Washington for a NATO summit what advice he would give England manager Gareth Southgate before the match, Starmer told journalists travelling with him: "Win!"

"I understand our phones are all taken off us, when we go into the Council, so I've no doubt we'll be passed lots of notes with really important information about the summit, and one or two of those notes hopefully will be an update on the score," he said.

"I've sent a message to the team. Obviously I wish them well, I want them to win, and let's hope they can do it."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why must we be subjected to these fluff-and-puff "articles" about leftist politicians? Are we dealing with journalists here -- or political operatives?

What if everything about this story were the same, except Starmer was a conservative?

If he were, the media would probably be blasting him for wanting a soccer game update during a NATO summit.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Quo PrimumToday  02:47 pm JST

Why must we be subjected to these fluff-and-puff "articles" about leftist politicians? Are we dealing with journalists here -- or political operatives?

What if everything about this story were the same, except Starmer was a conservative?

If he were, the media would probably be blasting him for wanting a soccer game update during a NATO summit.

Awfully lame, isn't it? Perhaps because leftists are thin-skinned so can't tolerate criticism of their dear leaders.

If Sunak had still been PM, we might have seen something like "Sunak risks millions of Ukraine lives by checking football score," with a photo of the hapless chap being scowled at by hostile journos.

What a difference a week makes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog